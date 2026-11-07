55 dead in Russian airstrikes in Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia). Search operations continue for 6th day

In the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region), the bodies of 55 people killed in Russian airstrikes on November 2 were unearthed from under the rubble.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

Over the past day, rescuers have found the bodies of nine more people under the rubble. Despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeated enemy strikes, rescuers and dog handlers of the State Emergency Service have been continuing to dismantle the destroyed structures and survey the area for the sixth day in a row in search of the bodies of the deceased.

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