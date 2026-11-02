Russians attacked a school and shelter in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia. 18 people died, another 27 went missing

On November 2, the Russians attacked the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region) with aerial bombs, killing 18 people and injuring five. At the same time, 27 people are missing.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Rehina Kharchenko.

According to the president, a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed was hit. The Russians also dropped nine aerial bombs on a shelter where people were staying.

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The search for people continues at the site. Zelensky believes that the Russians knew that every week the locals who remained received humanitarian aid at the school.

Kharchenko clarified that at least nine guided bombs flew over the village.

The Russians also shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. Two brothers, aged 8 and 12, were wounded.

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