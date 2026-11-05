42 people have already died in Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia) as a result of Russian airstrikes

In the village of Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region), the bodies of 42 people killed in Russian airstrikes on November 2 were unearthed from under the rubble.

This is reported by the National Police.

Emergency rescue operations have been ongoing for the fourth day. 33 people may still be trapped under the rubble.

On November 2, Russian troops bombed Komyshuvakha several times. In particular, the Russians hit a school shelter where humanitarian aid was being distributed.

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