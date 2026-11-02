The Ombudsman explained that Russian military equipment was operating in Oleshky during the ceasefire period

Russian military equipment, which journalists noticed near occupied Oleshky during the ceasefire, was used for demining.

This was stated by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets at a press conference.

He emphasized that during the negotiations on the regime of silence, Ukraine and the Russian Federation officially agreed to prohibit any withdrawal of military equipment from Oleshky.

Each side identified a person responsible for compliance with the agreements, and from Ukraine, this was the representative of the Coordination Staff for the treatment of prisoners of war Andriy Pasternak.

"For the first hour of the ceasefire, we stayed in touch, conditionally, four of us — Lantratova and I, responsible persons from the Ukrainian and Russian sides. We immediately agreed to verify every two hours how much the ceasefire regime was being observed by both sides, how the obligations were being fulfilled, and to periodically go public," he added.

After the end of the ceasefire, according to the ombudsman, he had a meeting at which the parties stated that there were no ceasefire violations on either side, and simultaneously stated this in the public space.

When Sky News journalists published footage from Ukrainian military drones today showing the movement of Russian military equipment and personnel, Lubinets contacted Pasternak.

"The video clearly shows Russian military equipment marked with red crosses. This military equipment was used for demining under the clear control of the Ukrainian side. After demining, it returned to where it was... I do not undertake to give assessments, Iʼm saying what happened under my control. The video can be interpreted in different ways," the Ombudsman says.

It should be noted that Sky News and the military, with whom the journalists spoke, claimed that the Russians took advantage of the silence to bring in weapons, fuel, and food, rotate troops, reposition positions, and set up new points for drone operators.