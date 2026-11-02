They brought in equipment and supplies, conducted a rotation, and removed bodies from the morgue. Sky News showed how the Russians exploited the ceasefire in Oleshky

The British TV channel Sky News showed a video of how the Russian occupiers, under the cover of a ceasefire, brought equipment and ammunition to Oleshky, strengthened their positions, and conducted a military rotation.

Journalists gained access to the command center of the 34th separate marine brigade "Borysfen", which used drones to monitor the movements of Russians in the city during the six-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian surveillance drone footage shows Russian troops bringing heavy equipment and supplies into Oleshky, moving around the town, entering houses, and setting up camp in basements.

According to Ukrainian military sources, such movements began even before the evacuation and continued during the lull.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Pulinets told “Sky News” that previously the Russians had virtually no freedom of movement on these roads due to Ukrainian drone control. However, during the ceasefire they began to move along them constantly, day and night.

Ukrainian military officials also say Russia has used the pause to bring in weapons, fuel and food, rotate troops, reposition positions and set up new drone operators. Pulinets warned that this could lead to an increase in Russian attacks on Kherson after the humanitarian operation is over.

In addition, “Sky News” showed how the Russians removed more than 30 bodies from the Oleshky morgue. Locals told reporters that these people died violently, and the Russians did not allow them to be buried.

“There will be no investigation here,” notes the author of the story, Stuart Ramsay.