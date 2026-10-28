Reuters: The Iran war cost the Pentagon over $47 billion. What was it spent on

The United States has spent more than $47 billion on the war in Iran, 25% more than the Pentagon estimated in July.

Reuters reports this, citing Pentagon data.

The Pentagonʼs latest assessment in July included operational costs for the wars, with a projected cost of more than $29 billion to replace spent munitions. Another $6 billion was earmarked for replacing military equipment and platforms, including aircraft and drones lost during the Iran war.

At the same time, the cost estimate for the war in Iran does not include the cost of restoring American bases damaged by Iranian missiles and drones.

Israel and the US war against Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — approximately 40 key senior officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also stopped the movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. Almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed through it — tens of millions of barrels per day. This led to a sharp jump in prices.

The sides have negotiated a ceasefire several times. The last time was on June 18, when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which pledged to cease hostilities for 60 days. However, on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again — Iran struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US struck targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.

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