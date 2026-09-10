WSJ: Trumpʼs advisers suggest war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency

Key advisers to US President Donald Trump have privately discussed with him the possibility that the war with Iran will last until the end of his term — until January 2029. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials. According to the publication, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, discussed such a scenario with Trump. They warned that Tehran could continue to resist American pressure, despite the naval blockade and economic sanctions. This contradicts Trumpʼs public statements. On Wednesday, September 9, he told reporters that the war would end "immediately" after the November midterm elections because Iran "cannot hold out any longer".

The war, now in its seventh month, has claimed the lives of 18 American service members. A prolonged conflict could strain American military resources and further weigh on global oil prices. The average price of gasoline in the United States on Wednesday was $4.22 a gallon, up from $4.01 a month ago and $3.19 a year ago. Trump is seeking a quick end to the war, but he is also maintaining a long-term economic blockade of Iran. The United States is using a naval blockade and sanctions to force Tehran to abandon its nuclear program. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has dubbed the strategy “Operation Economic Exile” and presented it as an alternative to large-scale military action. The White House said Trump had “destroyed Iran’s military capabilities” and was causing serious damage to its economy. “Only President Trump knows what he will do and when,” said White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales.