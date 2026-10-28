Zelensky: Ukraine will not attack ships with Russian diesel fuel heading to the US

Ukraine will not attack ships carrying Russian diesel fuel heading to the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the ships that left Russia for America: no one is touching these ships, because these are ships that have a relationship with the United States," Zelensky noted.

Commenting on the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, the president noted that in recent days the Ukrainian military had been acting more cautiously, but had not received an order to stop the strikes.

"There was a story with the Ryazan Oil Refinery. There were corresponding operations. We dealt with data centers, places where Russian ballistics are concentrated — we responded to their painful blows. And we expect that our responses will also be tangible for the Russians," he said.

What preceded

On October 11, the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. On October 12, Axios reported that Trump meant a halt to mutual strikes on refineries. On the same day, FT reported that the US was threatening to block arms sales to Ukraine and intelligence sharing over its strikes on Russian refineries.

Ukraine did not strike Russian refineries for three days, but on October 15, Zelensky lifted this restriction because Russia was not respecting the energy truce. On the same day, Ukrainian drones attacked the Ryazan refinery, after which the company stopped oil processing. After that, the attacks stopped, and Russian refineries increased oil processing volumes by 25%.

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