News

Britain to provide Ukraine with €11.94 billion in additional support

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The UK will provide Ukraine with approximately €11.94 billion in additional support. This assistance will come on top of the annual support the UK already provides to Ukraine.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Of this amount, €8.36 billion will be economic support for the next three years. A further €3.58 billion has been earmarked for British export support, mainly for arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he and Burnham also discussed sanctions policy — Britain will continue to be principled in this regard.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.