The UK will provide Ukraine with approximately €11.94 billion in additional support. This assistance will come on top of the annual support the UK already provides to Ukraine.

This was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Of this amount, €8.36 billion will be economic support for the next three years. A further €3.58 billion has been earmarked for British export support, mainly for arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he and Burnham also discussed sanctions policy — Britain will continue to be principled in this regard.

At a “Ramstein” meeting in February, Britain allocated Ukraine its largest ever support package — over €610.71 million.

In September, it was reported that Britain would allocate €121.69 million for an air defense package for Ukraine, which will include “Patriot” missiles and other equipment. It is expected to be delivered by the beginning of winter.

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