Great Britain to allocate £100 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defense before winter

The UK will provide £100 million ($135.5 million) for an air defence package for Ukraine, which will include Patriot missiles and other equipment. It is due to be delivered by the start of winter.

This was reported by the British government.

The funding will be channeled through the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism. With this money, Ukraine will receive Patriot missiles and other air defense assets.

Britain will also continue to supply Ukraine with drones. London plans to transfer more than 120,000 drones this year, of which 25 000 have already been delivered. These include interceptor drones to destroy Russian UAVs, reconnaissance and strike drones.

In addition, the United Kingdom, together with Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, will finance the supply of tens of thousands of long-range artillery munitions to Ukraine in the coming months.

At a meeting of Ramstein on February 12, the United Kingdom allocated the largest support package in history to Ukraine — £500 million (over $680 million).

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