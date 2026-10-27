NYT: US may lift sanctions on Russian government investment fund

The US presidential administration is considering lifting sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which American officials previously viewed as one of the Kremlinʼs most powerful instruments of international influence.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

Sources claim that the Russian side insisted on this during the negotiations in order to involve this fund as an intermediary in the diesel deal between Russia and the US. The fund, headed by Kirill Dmitriev, invests in Russian companies and joint projects with foreign investors.

This fund was sanctioned by the US in 2022, after the start of a full-scale war. The then US President Joe Biden called it Putinʼs "black box".