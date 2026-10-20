The US legalizes shadow fleet tankers to increase oil supplies

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is allowing the sale of sanctioned oil tankers so that, after conversion, they can legally transport oil that is not subject to sanctions.

This was stated by the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Bloomberg reports.

According to Wright, the US government is working with investors who are buying non-operational sanctioned vessels, repairing them and preparing them to transport oil. The minister stressed that this is not just about lifting sanctions — it is a procedure after which the tankers will be able to operate legally.

Wright estimates the number of vessels in the global shadow fleet at about 1 600. He says the program could add dozens or even hundreds of tankers to the legitimate fleet. In particular, the United States is seeking to increase the number of ships to transport oil amid supply disruptions caused by the war in Iran.

Wright also separately explained that one of the reasons for the agreements with Russia to release its diesel fuel reserves to the world market was the desire to encourage the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

According to him, Russia could increase diesel exports if it stopped fighting in Ukraine, agreed on an energy truce, and restored oil refineries or reduced fuel consumption by the Russian army.