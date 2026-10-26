The opposition Student List won the parliamentary elections in Serbia with 52.65% of the vote. Its representatives have already stated that they want to stop the export of weapons to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Serbian government, and also reported by Reuters.

In particular, it is about arms exports to Western intermediaries who transfer weapons to Ukraine. The party also does not plan to join the European Unionʼs sanctions against Russia.

“We respect Russia as a great power and our historically important partner, and in many cases, a protector,” said Student List representative Jovo Bakić.

Former President Aleksandar Vučićʼs United Serbia won 39.22% of the vote in the parliamentary elections. The Stability Factor, led by former Interior Minister Ivica Dačić, won 2.17%. The remaining forces received less than 1% of the vote.

The student list received 2 246 423 votes, Aleksandar Vučićʼs list — 1 673 241. "Stability Factor" — 92 532 votes. According to the commission, 4 211 957 voters turned out for the elections — 68.78% of the total number.

So far, the commission has processed data from 8 135 out of 8 392 polling stations. However, yesterday evening, October 25, Vučić admitted his defeat.

After that, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade and other cities in Serbia to celebrate the victory of the student movement.

What preceded

In late 2024, Serbia was gripped by protests that began after the roof of a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability.

On September 9, 2026, Vučić, who was then president, dissolved parliament and called early elections for October 25. On September 27, Vučić reported that he was leaving office to participate in the parliamentary elections as prime minister.