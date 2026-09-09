Serbia dissolves parliament and calls for early elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has dissolved the National Assembly and called early parliamentary elections. The vote will take place on October 25, 2026.

This is reported by the local channel N1.

Vučić explained the decision by the political crisis, social tensions and disagreements in society. According to him, further postponement of the elections could jeopardize the implementation of the EXPO project and the stability of democratic institutions.

The proposal to dissolve parliament was submitted by Prime Minister Djuro Matsut on September 7. The government supported it, after which Vučić had 72 hours to make a final decision.

The elections have been demanded for over a year by students who are holding large-scale protests against the authorities. After the date was announced, they said they were ready to participate in the elections and that it was "time to win." The student list, they said, has already been formed and will be presented in the coming days.

Several opposition blocs are expected to participate. Some opposition parties have already announced their support for the student list, while others plan to run in separate coalitions.

Vučićʼs Serbian Progressive Party, together with the Workersʼ Party, will participate in the elections together under the list of the political force "Aleksandar Vučić — United Serbia". The Serbian Radical Party and the Party of United Pensioners, Farmers and Proletarians of Serbia — "Solidarity and Justice" will also join this list.

The Socialist Party of Serbia will form a coalition with United Serbia, the Social Democratic Party of Serbia, and the Greens of Serbia.