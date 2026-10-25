Vucic concedes defeat in early parliamentary elections in Serbia

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has admitted defeat in the early parliamentary elections.

Reuters reports this.

Vučić ran for prime minister. According to him, the Student List won, which could win 135-140 of the 250 seats in parliament, while his political force would win about 105 seats. The student bloc is led by cardiologist Ilija Srdanović, but it is not yet known who would become prime minister if he wins.

"We donʼt have a result and many will be surprised. You will understand how much some people lied. Based on the stratified sample, it is obvious that we lost these elections," Vucic said.

Early parliamentary elections in Serbia began today, October 25. The student movement nominated 250 candidates. Its list included mostly little-known candidates, including university professors, actors, and farmers.

What preceded

In late 2024, Serbia was gripped by protests that began after the roof of a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability.

On September 9, 2026, Vučić dissolved the parliament and called early elections. On September 27, Vučić reported that he was leaving the presidency to participate in the parliamentary elections no longer in the status of head of state. He planned to run for the post of prime minister.

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