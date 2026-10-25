Early parliamentary elections have begun in Serbia

Early parliamentary elections began in Serbia on October 25. The main rivals in the elections are the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of former President Aleksandar Vučić and the Student List.
Reuters reports this.
The student movement has nominated 250 candidates. Its list includes mostly little-known candidates, including university professors, actors and farmers. The bloc is led by cardiologist Ilija Srdanović, but it is not yet clear who will become prime minister if he wins.
According to the Ipsos polling service and the CeSID monitoring organization, turnout at polling stations was 27.3% as of 11:00 AM. An Ipsos poll published on October 22 showed the Serbian Progressive Party with 47% support, while the Student Bloc had 40%.
Polls will close at 8:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Kyiv time), and the first preliminary results are expected at approximately 10:00 PM (11:00 PM Kyiv time).
What preceded
In late 2024, Serbia was gripped by protests that began after the roof of a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability.
On September 9, 2026, Vučić dissolved the parliament and called early elections. On September 27, Vučić reported that he was leaving the presidency to participate in the parliamentary elections no longer in the status of head of state. He plans to run for the post of prime minister.
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