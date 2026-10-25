Early parliamentary elections have begun in Serbia

Early parliamentary elections began in Serbia on October 25. The main rivals in the elections are the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of former President Aleksandar Vučić and the Student List.

Reuters reports this.

The student movement has nominated 250 candidates. Its list includes mostly little-known candidates, including university professors, actors and farmers. The bloc is led by cardiologist Ilija Srdanović, but it is not yet clear who will become prime minister if he wins.

According to the Ipsos polling service and the CeSID monitoring organization, turnout at polling stations was 27.3% as of 11:00 AM. An Ipsos poll published on October 22 showed the Serbian Progressive Party with 47% support, while the Student Bloc had 40%.

Polls will close at 8:00 PM local time (9:00 PM Kyiv time), and the first preliminary results are expected at approximately 10:00 PM (11:00 PM Kyiv time).