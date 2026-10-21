Pyshny confirmed that searches were conducted at the premises of the National Bank

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny confirmed that detectives from NABU and SAPO conducted searches at the premises of the National Bank.

Pyshny reported this on Facebook.

According to the head of the National Bank, the case that led to the searches does not concern either the activities of NBU or his official activities as chairman. Pyshny says that as a result of the searches, "nothing was found that could indicate that he or any of the NBU employees committed any offenses".

News of the searches came amid the high-profile “Forrest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement uncovered a money laundering scheme through the state-owned “Sense Bank” to pay bail for Operation “Midas” suspect Herman Halushchenko.

“Sense Bank” was subsequently searched, and Pyshny was summoned to a session of the Verkhovna Rada to report on the situation surrounding “Sense Bank”.

Today, the media outlet Dilo.ua, citing sources, wrote about Pyshnyʼs resignation. They claimed that Pyshny had already written a statement of his own free will due to health reasons.

However, the National Bank, in a comment to Babel, denied the information about the dismissal.