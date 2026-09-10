The NBU Chairman Pyshny denied that businessman Vesely was appointed to “Sense Bank” on his advice

The National Bank (NBU) Chairman Andriy Pyshny denies that "the OPʼs supervisor" Vasyl Vesely was appointed to a position at “Sense Bank” after his advice.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

"I harshly deny providing any recommendations on personnel issues to the Supervisory Board of ʼSense Bankʼ. I did not provide any recommendations on the appointment of Vasyl Vesely as an advisor to the Supervisory Board, did not present him to the Supervisory Board, did not provide instructions to the members of the Supervisory Board regarding this or any other personnel decisions, and did not exert any pressure on the chairman or members of the Supervisory Board of ʼSense Bankʼ," the post says.

At the same time, he does not deny the fact of meeting Vesely.

Vasyl Vesely was an advisor to the head of “Sense Bank”, and the Ukrainian Press called him a “supervisor” from the Office of the President. In May, journalists published an investigation in which they read out a transcript of a supposedly previously unknown part of the “Mindich recordings”. These records showed that the supervisory board of Sense Bank was formed by those involved in the “Midas” case.

After the investigation was published, Volodymyr Zelensky declared that “Sense Bank” should be privatized this year. The Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank” subsequently stated that it had found no violations in the verification of the transactions of those involved in the “Mindich recordings” and announced an external audit.

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