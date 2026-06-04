The Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank” found no violations in the verification of the transactions of those involved in the “Mindich recordings”

The Supervisory Board of the state-owned “Sense Bank” stated that an internal audit did not reveal any facts of granting preferences or applying non-standard conditions to companies and people featured in the "Mindich recordings".

This is stated in a statement on the bankʼs website dated March 4.

They say that the inspection was conducted from May 12 in connection with information made public during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada, materials from NABU investigations, and journalistic publications known as the "Mindich recordings".

In particular, the members of the supervisory board appointed in June 2025 were checked. These were Piotr Nowak, Jerzy Shugayev, Eva de Falk, Oleksandr Shchur, Mykola Gladyshenko, and Oleh Mistiuk. As evidenced by the records published by UP, the composition of the supervisory board was discussed by those involved in the Midas case more than a month before their appointment.

In a telephone conversation on May 9, 2025, the then advisor to the head of “Sense Bank” Vasyl Veselyi gave Oleksandr Zukerman a list of desired members of the bankʼs supervisory board. And on June 18, the government appointed these people.

“Sense Bank” says that the internal audit covered all transactions of the people mentioned in the records since the bank was nationalized in 2023.

"The audit confirmed that the conditions for the provision of financial services corresponded to market conditions, and the service processes and contractual relations were carried out in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine and the regulatory legal acts of the National Bank of Ukraine," the bank said in a statement.

Separately, it was noted that the bank did not and does not provide loans or other forms of financing to the companies “Fire Point” and “Karpatneftekhim”, which are also mentioned in the context of the "Mindich recordings".

The results of the internal audit were submitted to the National Bank.

In addition, the Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank” has initiated an independent external audit involving an international audit firm from the Big Four. The audit will examine the transparency and appropriateness of the decision-making processes of the current Supervisory Board since its first meeting on October 20, 2025.

This step was taken "in view of the public interest in the issues raised and in order to ensure maximum transparency".

After the publication by the Ukrainian Press of a previously unknown part of the "Mindich recordings", which showed that the supervisory board of Sense Bank was formed by those involved in the "Midas" case, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that “Sense Bank” should be privatized this year.

Subsequently, the chairman of the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko suspended his powers on his own initiative. He explained his decision by the need to clarify all the circumstances surrounding negative information about the bank in the media.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.