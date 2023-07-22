Sense Bank became state-owned. Dmytro Kuzmin was appointed head of the board

Ukraine acquired 100% of the shares of Sens Bank — it became state-owned. Dmytro Kuzmin, former chairman of the board of Universal Bank, was appointed chairman of the board.

This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Individuals concluded an agreement for the purchase and sale of 100% of the shares of the systemically important JSC "Sens Bank", according to which the bank becomes state property," the message reads.

The NBU noted that the candidacy of the chairman of the board of the bank was submitted by the Ministry of Finance with the approval of the National Bank. He appointed the chairman of the board and managers of the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund. The new management will begin to perform its duties from the moment when the Foundation terminates the powers of the temporary administration introduced on July 21.