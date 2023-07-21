The government approved the nationalization of “Sens Bank”, which is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the nationalization of the "Sens Bank" (formerly "Alfa Bank Ukraine"), the owners of which are the sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petro Aven and Andriy Kosogov.

The Ministry of Finance informed about this on July 21.

Shares of the financial institution will be purchased for 1 hryvnia. "Sens Bank" will become state-owned. Its governing body is the Ministry of Finance. Further, on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance and with the agreement of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers must choose a new top management of the "Sense Bank".

Nationalization of the bank will not affect how the bank will fulfill its obligations to clients. After the end of martial law, the Ministry of Finance will attract investors to sell the bank.

The Ministry of Finance explains that the stateʼs participation in the bankʼs nationalization is a necessary step to preserve the stability of the banking system and protect depositors and other creditors of the bank if sanctions are introduced against the owners of a significant share of the bank.