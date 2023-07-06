The NSDC imposed sanctions against Friedmanʼs companies. The “Schemes” investigation into his ties to the Russian Guard helped

President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to apply personal sanctions against 18 foreign companies. Among them are those that partially belong to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman.

In particular, this concerns parent structures of Sens Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank), as well as companies from the ownership structure of Friedmanʼs insurance business under the AlfaStrakhovanie brand. Sanctions were imposed at the initiative of the National Bank after the "Schemes" investigation.

Then the journalists discovered that Friedmanʼs Russian insurance company AlfaStrakhovanie provides transport services for the paramilitary Russian Guard — it insures the transport of units fighting against Ukraine.