The NSDC imposed sanctions against Friedmanʼs companies. The “Schemes” investigation into his ties to the Russian Guard helped

President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to apply personal sanctions against 18 foreign companies. Among them are those that partially belong to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman.
In particular, this concerns parent structures of Sens Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank), as well as companies from the ownership structure of Friedmanʼs insurance business under the AlfaStrakhovanie brand. Sanctions were imposed at the initiative of the National Bank after the "Schemes" investigation.
Then the journalists discovered that Friedmanʼs Russian insurance company AlfaStrakhovanie provides transport services for the paramilitary Russian Guard — it insures the transport of units fighting against Ukraine.
- Russian AlfaStrakhovanie is one of the largest private insurance groups in the country. The company is part of the financial and industrial consortium Alfa-group. Its owner through the Cyprus offshore company is the Luxembourg company ABH Holdings SA, the shareholders of which are Mykhailo Fridman and his business partner Andriy Kosohov.
- In Ukraine, Friedman owns the companies "Kyivstar", Alfa-bank (now Sens-bank), as well as mineral water producers "Morshinska" and "Myrhorodska". Friedman became one of the first Russian oligarchs to be put on the EU sanctions list at the end of February 2022 for close ties with the Putin administration.
- On May 29, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the nationalization of banks whose owners are under sanctions. The law will enter into force when it is signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President.