The Verkhovna Rada allowed the nationalization of banks whose owners are under sanctions

At its meeting on May 29, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 9107-1 in the repeated second reading. It allows the NBU to nationalize banks of sanctioned owners (but only systemic banks).

The relevant decision was supported by 305 MPs, informed the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The law will enter into force after it is signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President.

After that, the norms of the new law will allow the National Bank to start the nationalization of Sens Bank (formerly Alfa Bank), the nominal owners of which are Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman and Piotr Aven. In 2022, they were included in the list of first international and later Ukrainian sanctioned persons.