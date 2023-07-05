Zelensky signed sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered in Cyprus and the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to apply personal sanctions against 18 foreign companies.

The text of the relevant decree No. 371/2023 of July 5 and the decision of the National Security Council are published on the presidentʼs website. The decree enters into force from the day of publication, and the sanctions are limited to 10 years.

ABH Holdings SA and ABH Ukraine Limited, "AS-Holding", "AB Holding", "Alfa Insurance", "Alfa Capital Holdings Limited", "YUNS-Holding", Selin Ltd. are among the companies that have been sanctioned. EXT Ltd, Viviga Ltd, Fairacre Holdings Ltd and others.

Seven of these companies are registered in the Russian Federation, nine in Cyprus, one in Luxembourg, and one more in the British Virgin Islands.