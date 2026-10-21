The NBU head Andriy Pyshny did not resign, as media reported this earlier

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny did not resign.
Babel was informed about this in the press service of the National Bank.
"NBU officially denies rumors about the alleged resignation of the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny," they said.
The resignation was reported today by the media outlet Dilo.ua, citing sources. They claimed that Pyshny had already resigned of his own free will due to health reasons.
Earlier that day, NABU and SAPO conducted searches at the NBU premises and at the home of one of its employees. According to media reports, the searches took place in Pyshny. Details of the searches were not disclosed, NABU only reported that no one was detained and no suspicions were raised.
What preceded
News of the searches came amid the high-profile “Forrest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement uncovered a money laundering scheme through the state-owned “Sense Bank” to pay bail for Operation “Midas” suspect Herman Halushchenko.
“Sense Bank” was subsequently searched, and Pyshny was summoned to a session of the Verkhovna Rada to report on the situation surrounding “Sense Bank”.
Pyshny was also accused of the fact that it was on his recommendation that Vasyl Vesely, who is called the “supervisor from the President’s Office” for the bank, was appointed to the supervisory board of “Sense Bank”.
In addition, the UP journalists claimed that the supervisory board of “Sense Bank” was formed by those involved in the “Midas” case. The head of the National Bank himself denied that he had recommended Vesely.
In addition, in August, Bloomberg wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky is increasingly dissatisfied with Pyshny and considers him too close to the International Monetary Fund.
In particular, the NBU chairman allegedly irritated the president with demands for a number of unpopular conditions in exchange for an IMF loan program worth $8.1 billion.
However, journalists wrote at the time that Pyshny is not planned to be removed because there are no strong candidates to replace him.
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