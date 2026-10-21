The NBU head Andriy Pyshny did not resign, as media reported this earlier

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny did not resign.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of the National Bank.

"NBU officially denies rumors about the alleged resignation of the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny," they said.

The resignation was reported today by the media outlet Dilo.ua, citing sources. They claimed that Pyshny had already resigned of his own free will due to health reasons.

Earlier that day, NABU and SAPO conducted searches at the NBU premises and at the home of one of its employees. According to media reports, the searches took place in Pyshny. Details of the searches were not disclosed, NABU only reported that no one was detained and no suspicions were raised.

What preceded

News of the searches came amid the high-profile “Forrest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement uncovered a money laundering scheme through the state-owned “Sense Bank” to pay bail for Operation “Midas” suspect Herman Halushchenko.

“Sense Bank” was subsequently searched, and Pyshny was summoned to a session of the Verkhovna Rada to report on the situation surrounding “Sense Bank”.