NABU and SAPO came to search the National Bank of Ukraine and one of its employees

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and at the residence of one of its employees.
This was reported in a NABU telegram.
There are currently no detainees, and no one has been declared a suspect. NABU is not providing any other details. Law enforcement officials did not say who exactly is being searched, but Economic Truth wrote that it concerns the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny.
News of the searches came amid the high-profile “Forrest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement uncovered a money laundering scheme through the state-owned “Sense Bank” to pay bail for Operation “Midas” suspect Herman Halushchenko.
“Sense Bank” was subsequently searched, and Pyshny was summoned to a session of the Verkhovna Rada to report on the situation surrounding “Sense Bank”.
Pyshny was also accused of the fact that it was on his recommendation that Vasyl Vesely, who is called the “supervisor from the President’s Office” for the bank, was appointed to the supervisory board of “Sense Bank”.
In addition, the UP journalists claimed that the supervisory board of Sense Bank was formed by those involved in the “Midas” case. The head of the National Bank himself denied that he had recommended Vesely.
In addition, in August, Bloomberg wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky is increasingly dissatisfied with Pyshny and considers him too close to the International Monetary Fund. In particular, the NBU chairman allegedly irritated the president with demands for a number of unpopular conditions in exchange for an IMF loan program worth $8.1 billion.
However, journalists wrote at the time that Pyshny is not planned to be removed because there are no strong candidates to replace him.
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