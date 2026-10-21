NABU and SAPO came to search the National Bank of Ukraine and one of its employees

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and at the residence of one of its employees.

This was reported in a NABU telegram.

There are currently no detainees, and no one has been declared a suspect. NABU is not providing any other details. Law enforcement officials did not say who exactly is being searched, but Economic Truth wrote that it concerns the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny.

News of the searches came amid the high-profile “Forrest Gump” investigation, in which law enforcement uncovered a money laundering scheme through the state-owned “Sense Bank” to pay bail for Operation “Midas” suspect Herman Halushchenko.

“Sense Bank” was subsequently searched, and Pyshny was summoned to a session of the Verkhovna Rada to report on the situation surrounding “Sense Bank”.