Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia

Russian servicemen captured Ukrainian defenders and shot them in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
This happened in the Hulyaipole direction. Law enforcement officers are currently processing materials provided by the Ukrainian military. These are intercepted conversations of Russians.
Law enforcement officers opened a case after the factcommitting a war crime that caused the death of people.
- This is not the first time the Russians have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. In April, they shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region. This happened near the village of Veterinarne.
- After that, in August, the Russians shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war near the village of Myrne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region).
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