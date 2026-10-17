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Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Russian servicemen captured Ukrainian defenders and shot them in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This happened in the Hulyaipole direction. Law enforcement officers are currently processing materials provided by the Ukrainian military. These are intercepted conversations of Russians.

Law enforcement officers opened a case after the factcommitting a war crime that caused the death of people.

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