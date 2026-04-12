Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region

Russians shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region.

This was first reported on April 11 by the DeepState project, and later confirmed by the 14th Army Corps.

It happened near the village of Veterynarne, where the Russian army was storming Ukrainian positions. It is unknown when exactly the shooting took place.

The corps added that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and international investigative groups are already collecting evidence to open criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On April 11, “DeepState” also reported that the Russians killed a Ukrainian evacuation group near Huliaipole. According to the project, this happened after the ceasefire began.

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