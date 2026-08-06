Russians shot Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region

Russian soldiers shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war near the village of Mirne, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

This was reported to the regional prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, on July 22, the Russians attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Myrne area, captured one of the Ukrainian defenders, and then shot him.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the fact of a war crime. Investigators are currently establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the Russian servicemen involved in it.

This is not the first time the Russians have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. In April, they shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region. This happened near the village of Veterinarne.

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