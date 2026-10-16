The Volyn Regional Military Administration denied information about the threat of ammonia leakage due to a Russian strike

There is no risk of ammonia leakage after the Russian strike on the village of Manevychi in Volyn.

This was stated by the acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romanyuk, during a telethon.

He added that the fire after the strike on the village of Manevychi had already been completely extinguished.

"There is no risk of any ammonia leaking on the territory of the enterprise. In general, the tank in which the ammonia was stored is not damaged. Only minor conductive pipes were damaged, and this is not critical at all. The protection system worked, which prevented direct ammonia leakage into the air. Therefore, there is no threat to local residents," Romanyuk emphasized.

The Russians today struck the private enterprise "Agrofrukt LTD" in Manevychi. One person was killed, 8 others were injured. After that, the head of the village of Manevychi Oleksandr Havrylyuk reported the threat of an ammonia leak at the enterprise.

At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 149 strike UAVs. There are deaths in Kharkiv and Volyn, and injuries in several other regions.

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