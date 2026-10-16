One person killed in Russian attack on Volyn enterprise. There is a threat of ammonia release

Russian drones attacked the private enterprise “Agrofrukt LTD” in Manevychi (Volyn), on the morning of October 16. The strike killed one person and injured eight others.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romanyuk.

The fire at the enterprise has been contained, but the elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

The head of the Manevychi Village Council Oleksandr Havrylyuk warned about the threat of ammonia emissions. He urged residents to close windows and doors tightly and not go outside unnecessarily.

In addition, during the morning air raids, a garage cooperative in the Lutsk community was damaged by a jet drone attack. An outbuilding is on fire. Previously, there were no casualties.

As of 11:00 AM, 270 000 people in the region remain without power.

Restoration work is ongoing.