Russians launched 149 drones over Ukraine. Three people died in Kharkiv. There are injuries in Odesa region

On the night of October 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 149 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 114 drones (77 of them jet).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the strikes, 27 drones hit 24 locations, and debris fell in 14 more places.

Four people were injured in a Russian attack in the Odesa region. The strike damaged a power plant and a fire broke out at a household goods manufacturing plant. In the morning, the attack damaged seven more private homes.

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There were two strikes in Kharkiv — in the Shevchenkivsky district, three people were killed and 13 were injured. The Industrialny District was also under attack.

In Rivne, where the attack damaged a residential building, the number of victims has risen to seven.

In the Kirovohrad region, the Russian Federation struck a transport enterprise in the Holovanivsky district.

In Dublyany (Lviv region), a drone fragment injured a man.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, an attack damaged 10 residential buildings in Kamyanets-Podilsky district. In the Shepetivsky district, a fire is being extinguished at an oil depot.

Emergency power outages are still in effect in Kyiv due to the power outage. There are also problems with electricity in Volyn.

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