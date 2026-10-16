Volyn is fully without electricity, and 5 people were injured in Uman. The main points about the night attacks by the Russians

On the night of October 16, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. Babel has compiled the main points about the consequences of these attacks.

Cherkasy region

The Russians attacked Uman, causing fires in three locations:

At the first location, a balcony on the second floor of a ten-story building caught fire, as well as a car.

On the second, a fire broke out, destroying the security building of the residential complex. While dismantling the structures, rescuers found a man under the rubble and rescued him.

At the third location, a fire broke out in the open area of a commercial enterprise.

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Kyiv

On the evening of October 15, a non-residential utility building and a private residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital caught fire as a result of shelling.

On the night of October 16, another attack caused a fire in the Solomyansky district. An outbuilding was on fire.

Emergency power outages were imposed in the capital this morning due to attacks on the energy sector.

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Volyn

The region was attacked by about 20 “Shahed” jets, and there is destruction of civilian and critical infrastructure.

As a result, as of eight in the morning, 370 000 subscribers were without electricity.

A private enterprise in Manevychi was damaged. Two people were injured, and the fate of five more people is still unknown.

An enterprise with foreign investments was attacked in Lutsk. No injuries were reported.

In the Rivne region, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including housing.

In the Ternopil region, a production facility in Chortkiv was damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone hit a private enterprise.

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