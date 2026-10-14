The US court allows American media to work in White House despite Trumpʼs ban

The court ruled that Trump likely violated the law when he tried to ban journalists from working at the White House. The ruling extends a temporary injunction that had overturned Trumpʼs decision on journalists on Sept. 24.

A US federal court has allowed journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico to work at the White House despite President Donald Trumpʼs ban.

Trumpʼs conflict with the American media

On September 18, Donald Trump banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

In response, the media filed a lawsuit against Trump. And the four largest American television networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News), which, along with CNN, are part of the White House television pool, refused to cover events with the participation of the US president.

After that, the White House decided to launch Trump TV on its YouTube channel, a 24-hour broadcast featuring speeches by the US president, statements by his administration, and news from the White House.

On September 24, a federal court in Washington temporarily lifted the US presidentʼs ban and ordered CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters to return their passes.

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