Court orders White House to return passes to CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters

A federal court in Washington has temporarily blocked US President Donald Trumpʼs ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from accessing the White House. Their reporters must immediately receive back their passes.

This is stated in the court ruling.

The text states that the passes were taken away without warning or an opportunity to explain their position. In addition, the Trump administration did not clearly define in advance what violations could lead to loss of access.

The judge did not see sufficient evidence that the publications of these editorial boards really harmed national security. Moreover, he doubted that national security was the real reason for such a decision. The ruling will be valid for 14 days.

During this time, the court will determine the further procedure for considering the case.

Trumpʼs conflict with the American media

On September 18, Donald Trump banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

In response, the media filed a lawsuit against Trump. And the four largest American television networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News), which, along with CNN, are part of the White House television pool, refused to cover events with the participation of the US president.

After that, the White House decided to launch a 24-hour broadcast on its YouTube channel, Trump TV, featuring speeches by the US president, statements from his administration, and news from the White House. At the same time, the Office of US First Lady Melania Trump allowed CNN and Politico journalists to cover her event in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

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