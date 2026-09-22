In response to the boycott of TV channels, the White House launched Trump TV — a 24-hour broadcast about the US president

After the largest US television channels refused to cover Donald Trumpʼs activities, the White House launched Trump TV.

This was reported on the social network X.

Trump TV is a 24-hour broadcast that will broadcast the presidentʼs speeches, statements from his administration, and other White House events.

"Watch the most important events from the Trump administration in one place. The best videos, key speeches, and most interesting moments — in a 24-hour broadcast that updates in real time. Stay up to date with events!" says the description of the broadcast on YouTube.

What preceded

On September 18, Donald Trump banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

In response, the media filed a lawsuit against Trump. And the four largest American television networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News), which, along with CNN, are part of the White House television pool, refused to cover events with the participation of the US president.

In particular, there will be no joint television filming during Trumpʼs trip to the UN General Assembly on September 22.

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