CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump over White House ban

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and three of his advisers. The media outlets are demanding that their journalists be restored to the White House and that the ban on working there be declared unconstitutional.

Politico writes about this in a joint statement of the three publications.

Journalists from the three media outlets were denied entry to the White House on September 19 and had their credentials revoked by the Secret Service. In a joint statement, the newsrooms said the White House revoked their passes without notice or due process.

The journalists said the government should not decide what journalists should report or publish. The media outlets cited the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press. The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Washington.

The defendants in the case, in addition to Trump, were his chief of staff Susie Wiles, White House communications director Stephen Chung, and Secret Service director Sean Curran.

Trump responded to the lawsuit with a post on Truth Social, saying the White House was not attacking press freedom but was fighting “fake news”, which he said had become a threat to national security.

Trump announced the ban on journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico on September 18. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

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