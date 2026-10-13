MiG-29 crash in the Odesa region. The fighter could have crashed due to an abnormal missile launch

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted an official investigation and preliminarily established that the cause of the MiG-29 fighter crash in the Odesa region (which occurred in August) could have been an abnormal operation of a guided missile.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

This version is also being checked within the framework of the criminal case and expert examinations will be conducted, which will be assigned by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In particular, the investigation will check the fighter jetʼs black box. Only then will law enforcement officers finally determine the cause of the crash.

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A MiG-29 fighter jet caught fire on August 10 while neutralizing drones in the Odesa region. The pilot lost control, but managed to eject.

SBI has launched an investigation into the fact of a violation of flight rules or preparation for them, as well as the rules for operating aircraft, which caused the disaster.