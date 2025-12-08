Ukrainian pilot Yevhen Ivanov died during a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft

On December 8, Ukrainian pilot Yevhen Ivanov was killed while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft on the eastern front.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The deceased lieutenant colonel was the senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

The Su-27 is a fourth-generation supersonic heavy multirole highly maneuverable fighter designed to gain air superiority. It is capable of delivering missile and bomb strikes against ground targets.

In September, a pilot from the same brigade, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, died. He was 30 years old. The pilot of a Su-27 fighter jet was performing a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.