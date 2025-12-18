On December 17, the crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died while performing a combat mission.

This was reported in the 12th separate army aviation brigade named after Lieutenant General Viktor Pavlenko.

The brigade said that this was an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, and for the four families who were waiting for their loved ones at home.

The Mi-24 is an attack helicopter designed to provide fire support to troops, destroy armored vehicles, and transport troops, capable of carrying powerful weapons.

At noon on December 8, Ukrainian pilot Yevhen Ivanov was killed while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft in the eastern direction of the front.

