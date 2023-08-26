The pilot of “Jus” and two other Ukrainian pilots died in a plane crash in Zhytomyr Region

A Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Jus" and two other Ukrainian pilots died in a plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast on August 25.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Andriy Pilshchikov served in the 40th tactical aviation brigade, flying MiG-29 fighters. After the start of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, he defended the sky over Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced that it is investigating the collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr Oblast. The technical condition of the aircraft and compliance with the rules of preparation for flights will be analyzed with special attention. Specialists will carry out a thorough diagnosis of "black boxes".

Preliminary qualification — violation of flight rules or preparation for them (Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 15 years.