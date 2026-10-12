Bloomberg: Russia lost more than 50 000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine in September

In September, Russia lost more than 50 000 people in the war against Ukraine — 28 000 of them died. This is significantly more than the losses of the Ukrainian military over the same period.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing a senior NATO military official.

The official said the Ukrainian Defense Forces had lost about 5 000 troops during that time. He added that the Russian military was trying to advance into Ukrainian territory by sending troops into “death zones” controlled by drones and artillery fire.

In August, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that 43 000 Russians were killed or wounded on the battlefield in July.

On September 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had lost more than 248 000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year. According to him, Ukraine has video evidence of each of the Russian losses.

In total, Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian losses, Zelensky said at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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