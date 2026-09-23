Zelensky: Russia has lost more than 248 000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year

Russia has lost more than 248 000 soldiers killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Babel collected the main points from his statements.

Ukraine has video evidence of every Russian loss. This year, Russia has captured just over 1 000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, a significant portion of which Ukraine has since liberated. For every kilometer captured, Russia has lost 248 soldiers, the president noted.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has launched 2 100 missiles into Ukraine, including more than 950 ballistic missiles, as well as 63 000 drones of various types, including more than 7 700 “Shahed” jets. The Russians are launching drones every hour, Zelensky says.

Ukraine recently handed over two North Korean soldiers to South Korea. Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of them tried to commit suicide in order to avoid being captured by Ukrainians.

Among the prisoners of war held by Ukraine are citizens of 47 countries. From time to time, Ukraine receives requests for the return of some of them.

Separately, Zelensky spoke about a new security agreement with Australia. The Australian Prime Ministerʼs website reported that the country will allocate an additional $60 million to Kyiv.