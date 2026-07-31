Zelensky: Almost 700 000 Russians have already died in the war against Ukraine

Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in an interview with Fox News.

As for Ukrainian losses, the president said at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 had been wounded. He added that a large number of soldiers were missing.

According to him, despite the difficult situation on the front, Ukraine is not losing, and Russia is not winning. He also added that Russia currently has no initiative on the battlefield.

The last time Russia officially announced the number of its losses in the war was in September 2022 — then it was about 5 937 dead.

As of June 12, the BBC Russian Service, Mediazona and volunteers had identified 226 055 Russians killed in the war in Ukraine, and the total number, they say, could reach half a million. Among them are more than 200 servicemen who were only 18 years old.

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