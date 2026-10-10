The occupation authorities of the Kherson region claim that during the elections to the Russian State Duma, drones delivered ballots to Oleshky (where a humanitarian catastrophe is ongoing).

The head of the occupation election commission of the Kherson region Marina Zakharova told one of the Russian propaganda media outlets about this.

Zakharova said that with the help of drones, the residents of Oleshky were apparently able to exercise their right to vote, despite difficult humanitarian circumstances. She also said that members of the occupation election commission worked closely with the Russian military group "Dnipro".

On September 18–20, 2026, three-day elections to the State Duma were held in Russia. These were the first parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, they were held in the occupied territories.

Because of this, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized the new composition of the Russian State Duma as illegitimate. Subsequently, the European Parliament also stated that it did not consider the formed parliament to be a “legitimate representative and legislative body”.