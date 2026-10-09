The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to South African human rights activist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem "Navi" Pillay.

This was reported on the Nobel Committeeʼs website.

Pillay was honored for her "efforts to promote peace and international law".

Pillay was a judge at the International Criminal Court and presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she played a key role in ensuring that sexual violence and rape were recognized as grounds for charges of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Pillay served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. She also headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories from 2021 to 2025.

The Nobel Committee noted her principledness and courage. They emphasized that international law helps resolve conflicts without violence and bring war criminals to justice.

In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition figure and politician Maria Corina Machado. However, the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the prize. According to him, he deserves the Peace Prize “like no one else in the world”.

In particular, on the eve of the announcement of this yearʼs winner, Trump claimed that he had "prevented the complete destruction of the world" and also allegedly stopped eight wars. However, he was never able to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

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