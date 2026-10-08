Canadian writer Anne Carson has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, recognizing her “bold and inventive creativity”

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Canadian writer Anne Carson. She was recognized "for her bold and inventive work, which in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition has created new forms of contemporary literature".

This was reported on the Nobel Committeeʼs website.

The author was in Iceland "listening to the wind" when the academy contacted her to announce her win.

Her books include: "Bittersweet Eros"; the verse novel "Autobiography of a Red"; the poetry and prose collection "Men at Leisure"; and "Norma Jeane Baker of Troy," in which the author compares Marilyn Monroe to Helen of Troy.

Born in Toronto, Carson draws inspiration from ancient Greek and Roman literature, and her work often combines elements of poetry, essays, and fiction.

Hungarian writer László Krasznagorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. According to the jury, his work upholds the power of art in conditions of "apocalyptic terror".

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