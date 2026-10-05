Scientists win Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovery that allows light to control neurons

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to American neuroscientist Carl Deisseroth and German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their discovery of light-sensitive ion channels and the development of optogenetics.

This is stated on the award website.

Optogenetics is a technique that uses light to turn on and off the activity of individual nerve cells. This allows researchers to observe the brain and determine how nerve cells form memories, feelings, and behavior.

Hegemann and Nagel studied light-sensitive proteins in single-celled algae and discovered channelrhodopsins, proteins that respond to light and allow ions to pass through the cell membrane. Deisseroth used these discoveries to create a way to control neuronal activity with light.

The Nobel Committee noted that these discoveries have ushered in a new era in neuroscience. The technology is already being used to study brain function and is also being studied for its potential for future treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

The laureates will share the monetary portion of the prize — 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million).

Todayʼs announcement of the laureates opens Nobel Week. Later, organizers will announce the winners of the prizes in chemistry, literature, physics, economics and the peace prize.

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