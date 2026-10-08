Zelensky on the attack on the data center in Russia: “We always respond in inversed manner”

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strike on a data center in Russia and said it was a "inversed response."

"We definitely can too. We always respond in kind. They keep hitting our data centers — we responded to them," the president said during a conversation with reporters.

He did not disclose the details of the attack. However, it is known that on the night of October 8, one of the largest data processing and storage centers of the Russian company “Yandex” in the city of Sasovo (Ryazan region) was attacked. A large-scale fire broke out there.

The center, one of five “Yandex” data centers, houses two of the companyʼs three supercomputers designed to train its AI models. The companyʼs press service said in the evening that it could not confirm whether the damaged equipment would be repaired.

According to Russian media, after the attack, problems were observed in the operation of hundreds of websites and servers for a whole day: banks, social networks, telecommunications operators, post offices, the website of Russian Railways and media, online stores, and “Rostelecom”.