News

The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked Russiaʼs “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Russian oil complex “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan.

This was reported by the General Staff.

A fire broke out at the enterprise, which is one of the largest in Russia. The facility processes approximately 10 million tons of hydrocarbon raw materials per year and produces gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products. In particular, the plant supplies the Russian army.

1 4

In the morning, monitoring channels also reported that the “Yandex” data center in Sasov (Ryazan region, Russia) was under attack — a large-scale failure in the companyʼs services was recorded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.