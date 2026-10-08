The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked Russiaʼs “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan

Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Russian oil complex “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” in Bashkortostan.

This was reported by the General Staff.

A fire broke out at the enterprise, which is one of the largest in Russia. The facility processes approximately 10 million tons of hydrocarbon raw materials per year and produces gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products. In particular, the plant supplies the Russian army.

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In the morning, monitoring channels also reported that the “Yandex” data center in Sasov (Ryazan region, Russia) was under attack — a large-scale failure in the companyʼs services was recorded.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant and the Samara Oil Station in Russiaʼs Samara region on October 2. The attack damaged 11 oil storage tanks.

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